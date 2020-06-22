275 South Harrison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room elevator gym parking internet access

FREE UNDER GROUND PARKING!!!! These unique Greenhouse Residences are located in Cherry Creek. This condo has brand new hickory faux-wood floors! Newer carpet in the bedroom! Newer sile stone countertops! There's a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and new washer/dryer.The ceilings are 9 feet tall & the windows are from ceiling to floor.This unit is located on the 3rd floor. The building has controlled access and has one reserved underground parking space. In addition, there is a conference room, a work out gym and a mail center to compliment your needs. Just minutes to Cherry Creek Mall & fine dining. Easy access to downtown Denver. Incredible location! Beautiful unit! Don't miss this! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103