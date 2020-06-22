All apartments in Denver
275 South Harrison Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

275 South Harrison Street

275 South Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

275 South Harrison Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
FREE UNDER GROUND PARKING!!!! These unique Greenhouse Residences are located in Cherry Creek. This condo has brand new hickory faux-wood floors! Newer carpet in the bedroom! Newer sile stone countertops! There's a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and new washer/dryer.The ceilings are 9 feet tall & the windows are from ceiling to floor.This unit is located on the 3rd floor. The building has controlled access and has one reserved underground parking space. In addition, there is a conference room, a work out gym and a mail center to compliment your needs. Just minutes to Cherry Creek Mall & fine dining. Easy access to downtown Denver. Incredible location! Beautiful unit! Don't miss this! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 South Harrison Street have any available units?
275 South Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 South Harrison Street have?
Some of 275 South Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 South Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 South Harrison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 South Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 275 South Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 275 South Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 275 South Harrison Street does offer parking.
Does 275 South Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 South Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 South Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 275 South Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 275 South Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 275 South Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 South Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 South Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
