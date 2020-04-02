275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room gym parking

Prestigious Cherry Creek Condo For Rent - FREE UNDER GROUND PARKING!!!! These unique Greenhouse Residences are located in Cherry Creek. This condo has brand new hickory faux-wood floors! Newer carpet in the bedroom! Newer sile

stone countertops! There's a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and new washer/dryer.The ceilings are 9 feet tall & the windows are from ceiling to floor.This unit is located on the 3rd floor. The building has controlled access and has one reserved underground parking space. In addition, there is a conference room, a work out gym and a mail center to compliment your needs. Just minutes to Cherry Creek Mall & fine dining. Easy access to downtown Denver. Incredible location! Beautiful unit! Don't miss this! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



