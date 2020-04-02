All apartments in Denver
275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306

275 S Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

275 S Harrison St, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
parking
Prestigious Cherry Creek Condo For Rent - FREE UNDER GROUND PARKING!!!! These unique Greenhouse Residences are located in Cherry Creek. This condo has brand new hickory faux-wood floors! Newer carpet in the bedroom! Newer sile
stone countertops! There's a refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and new washer/dryer.The ceilings are 9 feet tall & the windows are from ceiling to floor.This unit is located on the 3rd floor. The building has controlled access and has one reserved underground parking space. In addition, there is a conference room, a work out gym and a mail center to compliment your needs. Just minutes to Cherry Creek Mall & fine dining. Easy access to downtown Denver. Incredible location! Beautiful unit! Don't miss this! To learn more please call Heartstone Properties, LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

(RLNE2207644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have any available units?
275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have?
Some of 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 currently offering any rent specials?
275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 pet-friendly?
No, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 offer parking?
Yes, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 does offer parking.
Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have a pool?
No, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 does not have a pool.
Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have accessible units?
No, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 275 S. Harrison St. Unit 306 has units with dishwashers.
