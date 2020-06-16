2747 W Denver Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great rental opportunity in the Sunnyside/Highlands area for only $2700 per month. Open floor plan and comfortable feel makes this the rental that will not last long. With two separate backyard sitting areas and a covered front porch, with swing, it has the perfect outdoor entertaining space. Also comes with over-sized 1-car garage.Basement area can make a great flex-space or extra storage. There is a washer and dryer in the unit.



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.



Available mid-November. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for utilities including, gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are covered. Tenants responsible for all yard maintenance.Dog negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 600.