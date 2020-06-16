All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:44 AM

2747 W Denver Pl

2747 West Denver Place · No Longer Available
Location

2747 West Denver Place, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great rental opportunity in the Sunnyside/Highlands area for only $2700 per month. Open floor plan and comfortable feel makes this the rental that will not last long. With two separate backyard sitting areas and a covered front porch, with swing, it has the perfect outdoor entertaining space. Also comes with over-sized 1-car garage.Basement area can make a great flex-space or extra storage. There is a washer and dryer in the unit.

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing, please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays and Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM, based on availability. We have to provide at least 24 hour's notice to our current occupants for showings. Please note we cannot be held responsible for the information listed on 3rd party websites.

Available mid-November. 12-month lease. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenant responsible for utilities including, gas/electric and water/sewer. Trash and recycling are covered. Tenants responsible for all yard maintenance.Dog negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2747 W Denver Pl have any available units?
2747 W Denver Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2747 W Denver Pl have?
Some of 2747 W Denver Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2747 W Denver Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2747 W Denver Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2747 W Denver Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2747 W Denver Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2747 W Denver Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2747 W Denver Pl offers parking.
Does 2747 W Denver Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2747 W Denver Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2747 W Denver Pl have a pool?
No, 2747 W Denver Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2747 W Denver Pl have accessible units?
No, 2747 W Denver Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2747 W Denver Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2747 W Denver Pl has units with dishwashers.
