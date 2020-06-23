2735 S Pierce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/01/19 Pierce St - Property Id: 40951



3 bed, 3 bath home available in March. The home has new carpet and is located in a great area. The home is a short drive to downtown Denver and hiking trails. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a master bathroom attached and hallway bathroom. The main level has a full bathroom with a tub, a large kitchen with an island, a dining room, a formal living room, and a large living room with skylights. All of the bathrooms have been updated. It has a large fenced in backyard with mature trees and a covered patio. The backyard has a shed for storage and there is a large crawl space under the home for additional storage. The home has a 1 car attached garage with a large driveway for additional parking. The neighbors are all great and helpful and overall it is a quiet mature neighborhood.



I will perform a credit and background check on everyone that would like to rent the home. A dog is allowed with an additional pet deposit and potential fee each month.



Showing will begin in February.

(RLNE4646684)