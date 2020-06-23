All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2735 S Pierce St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2735 S Pierce St

2735 South Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2735 South Pierce Street, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/01/19 Pierce St - Property Id: 40951

3 bed, 3 bath home available in March. The home has new carpet and is located in a great area. The home is a short drive to downtown Denver and hiking trails. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms with a master bathroom attached and hallway bathroom. The main level has a full bathroom with a tub, a large kitchen with an island, a dining room, a formal living room, and a large living room with skylights. All of the bathrooms have been updated. It has a large fenced in backyard with mature trees and a covered patio. The backyard has a shed for storage and there is a large crawl space under the home for additional storage. The home has a 1 car attached garage with a large driveway for additional parking. The neighbors are all great and helpful and overall it is a quiet mature neighborhood.

I will perform a credit and background check on everyone that would like to rent the home. A dog is allowed with an additional pet deposit and potential fee each month.

Showing will begin in February.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40951
Property Id 40951

(RLNE4646684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 S Pierce St have any available units?
2735 S Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 S Pierce St have?
Some of 2735 S Pierce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 S Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
2735 S Pierce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 S Pierce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2735 S Pierce St is pet friendly.
Does 2735 S Pierce St offer parking?
Yes, 2735 S Pierce St does offer parking.
Does 2735 S Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2735 S Pierce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 S Pierce St have a pool?
No, 2735 S Pierce St does not have a pool.
Does 2735 S Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 2735 S Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 S Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 S Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
