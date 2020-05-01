2715 Meade St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled Ranch Style home with Central A/C, washer /dryer, and hardwood floors everywhere but the kitchen and bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with modern appliances. The yard has a sprinkler system and the owner covers the water bill and yard maintenance! Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Good storage in the garage. Big closet in the 2nd bedroom. This rental won't last long.



Available 3/1 with a minimum 12 month lease.



Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.



Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application



Contact us to schedule a showing.