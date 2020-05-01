All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

2715 Meade St

2715 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled Ranch Style home with Central A/C, washer /dryer, and hardwood floors everywhere but the kitchen and bath. Granite countertops in the kitchen with modern appliances. The yard has a sprinkler system and the owner covers the water bill and yard maintenance! Tenants responsible for gas and electric. Good storage in the garage. Big closet in the 2nd bedroom. This rental won't last long.

Available 3/1 with a minimum 12 month lease.

Qualifications and Application Process: Copy of ID needed as well as SSN or ITIN for every adult living in the property, no evictions or criminal records, credit score typcially >650 but whole picture looked at, combined gross monthly income at least three times monthly rent with income verified. Application fee is $18 per adult.

Our application can be found at: https://www.trgdenver.com/rental-application

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Meade St have any available units?
2715 Meade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Meade St have?
Some of 2715 Meade St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Meade St currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Meade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Meade St pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Meade St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2715 Meade St offer parking?
Yes, 2715 Meade St offers parking.
Does 2715 Meade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Meade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Meade St have a pool?
No, 2715 Meade St does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Meade St have accessible units?
No, 2715 Meade St does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Meade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2715 Meade St has units with dishwashers.
