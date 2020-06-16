2708 East 14th Avenue

Amenities
DESCRIPTION
Great 2 bed/1 bath, 1,050 sqft, renovated condo in a centrally located historic Denver building. One of only seven units. Close to everything! Includes one off-street parking spot. Perfect place for a good time in Denver and the surrounding areas.
Renovation includes hardwood floors, new refrigerator, gas stove, granite countertops, dishwasher, etc. Washer and dryer are also in unit. ALL utilities are included in rent, including: gas, electric, cable TV, high speed internet and water.
No smoking inside the house. Preferably no pets.
AMENITIES
Internet
Heating
Air Conditioning
Washer
Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Wireless Internet
Cable TV
Buzzer/Wireless Intercom
Hardwood Floor
Granite Countertops
LEASE TERMS
Place opens up on December 8th. Looking for a 6-month lease through May/June.
$1900 includes all utilities plus an off-street parking spot.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12917813
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5425458)