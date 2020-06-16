All apartments in Denver
2708 East 14th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2708 East 14th Avenue

2708 East 14th Avenue · (720) 772-8460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2708 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
DESCRIPTION

Great 2 bed/1 bath, 1,050 sqft, renovated condo in a centrally located historic Denver building. One of only seven units. Close to everything! Includes one off-street parking spot. Perfect place for a good time in Denver and the surrounding areas.

Renovation includes hardwood floors, new refrigerator, gas stove, granite countertops, dishwasher, etc. Washer and dryer are also in unit. ALL utilities are included in rent, including: gas, electric, cable TV, high speed internet and water.

No smoking inside the house. Preferably no pets.

AMENITIES
Internet
Heating
Air Conditioning
Washer
Dryer
Free Parking on Premises
Wireless Internet
Cable TV
Buzzer/Wireless Intercom
Hardwood Floor
Granite Countertops

LEASE TERMS

Place opens up on December 8th. Looking for a 6-month lease through May/June.
$1900 includes all utilities plus an off-street parking spot.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/denver-co?lid=12917813

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 East 14th Avenue have any available units?
2708 East 14th Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 East 14th Avenue have?
Some of 2708 East 14th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 East 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2708 East 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 East 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2708 East 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2708 East 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2708 East 14th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2708 East 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 East 14th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 East 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2708 East 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2708 East 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2708 East 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 East 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 East 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
