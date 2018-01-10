All apartments in Denver
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

2700 Cherry Creek South Drive Unit 314

2700 Cherry Creek South Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Cherry Creek South Drive, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Spacious 2BD, 2BA Cherry Creek Condo Walking Distance to Premier Dining and Shopping - Enjoy some of Denver's best dining and shopping options within a five minute walk or bike to Downtown Denver via the Cherry Creek Trail directly across the street. Includes a private balcony, washer and dryer, and two garage spots. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com

*6-8 month lease*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a $80 monthly HOA fee that includes water, sewer, trash, two garage parking spots, and access to fitness center.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Broker: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

