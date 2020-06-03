All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2660 South Franklin Street

2660 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2660 South Franklin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2660 South Franklin Street Available 07/15/19 Beautiful cottage near Harvard Gulch Park - Request a time to view this property here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/920279?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Charming Home in the Asbury School district! The entire home was renovated fall of 2015 with new roof, new water heater, new furnace, new appliances Home includes a coveted detached 2 car garage. Fantastic location near Harvard Gulch Park and just a bike ride away from Washington Park. Close to DU, Porter Hospital or shops and restaurants on Downing.

Pets - 1 Dog or Cat
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenants pay all.
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 2 Car Detached Garage
Basement -Yes
School District - Denver

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE4952888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

