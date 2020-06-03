Amenities
2660 South Franklin Street Available 07/15/19 Beautiful cottage near Harvard Gulch Park - Request a time to view this property here>>>
https://secure.rently.com/properties/920279?source=marketing
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Charming Home in the Asbury School district! The entire home was renovated fall of 2015 with new roof, new water heater, new furnace, new appliances Home includes a coveted detached 2 car garage. Fantastic location near Harvard Gulch Park and just a bike ride away from Washington Park. Close to DU, Porter Hospital or shops and restaurants on Downing.
Pets - 1 Dog or Cat
Cooling Type - None
Utilities included - Tenants pay all.
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - None
Parking - 2 Car Detached Garage
Basement -Yes
School District - Denver
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
