Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2660 South Franklin Street Available 07/15/19 Beautiful cottage near Harvard Gulch Park - Request a time to view this property here>>>

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of July 15th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



Charming Home in the Asbury School district! The entire home was renovated fall of 2015 with new roof, new water heater, new furnace, new appliances Home includes a coveted detached 2 car garage. Fantastic location near Harvard Gulch Park and just a bike ride away from Washington Park. Close to DU, Porter Hospital or shops and restaurants on Downing.



Pets - 1 Dog or Cat

Cooling Type - None

Utilities included - Tenants pay all.

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - None

Parking - 2 Car Detached Garage

Basement -Yes

School District - Denver



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



