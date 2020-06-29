2660 E 13th Ave

Amenities
MOVE IN READY
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This 1900's Charming Denver Home is spacious and affordable right in the heart of the Congress Park!
Details:
2BR/1BA with additional non-conforming bedroom or office space in basement
Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage Space
Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Windows for Natural Lighting
1,476 Square Feet
Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1904
Large Charming Front Porch
Washer/Dryer
Dishwasher
Enclosed Back Yard, Shared with Neighbor
Landscaping Included in Rent
Tons of Windows for Natural Light
Charming Light Fixtures
Original Hardwood Floors
Off-street, tandem parking space available in alley
PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max). Pet references required.
Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric, cable/internet, $40/mont flat fee for water/sewer/trash.
For Showings, call or text Oliver @ (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.