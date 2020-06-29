2660 E 13th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This 1900's Charming Denver Home is spacious and affordable right in the heart of the Congress Park!



Details:

2BR/1BA with additional non-conforming bedroom or office space in basement

Spacious Kitchen with Tons of Storage Space

Bedrooms Include Large Closets with Windows for Natural Lighting

1,476 Square Feet

Original Details and Charm. Well-Preserved since 1904

Large Charming Front Porch

Washer/Dryer

Dishwasher

Enclosed Back Yard, Shared with Neighbor

Landscaping Included in Rent

Tons of Windows for Natural Light

Charming Light Fixtures

Original Hardwood Floors

Off-street, tandem parking space available in alley



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350-$700 Pet Deposit (1 max). Pet references required.



Resident Utilities: Xcel gas/electric, cable/internet, $40/mont flat fee for water/sewer/trash.



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ (630) 390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.