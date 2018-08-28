2632 South Lincoln Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex in Harvard Gulch!



Appreciate a kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include new paint, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rosedale Park, Bates-Logan Park, Harvard Gulch West Park, and South Platte River. Also nearby are River Point at Sheridan, Walmart, Gothic Theatre, University of Denver, Englewood Market Place, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Highway 85, Highway 285, and RTD.



Located in the Denver County School District.



Dogs may be welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



