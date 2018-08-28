All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2632 South Lincoln Street

2632 S Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

2632 S Lincoln St, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex in Harvard Gulch!

Appreciate a kitchen that comes with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include new paint, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, a washer and dryer in unit and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rosedale Park, Bates-Logan Park, Harvard Gulch West Park, and South Platte River. Also nearby are River Point at Sheridan, Walmart, Gothic Theatre, University of Denver, Englewood Market Place, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Highway 85, Highway 285, and RTD.

Located in the Denver County School District.

Dogs may be welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2632 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
2632 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2632 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 2632 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2632 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
2632 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2632 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2632 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 2632 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 2632 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 2632 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2632 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2632 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 2632 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 2632 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 2632 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2632 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2632 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.

