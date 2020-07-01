All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

2606 1/2 River Drive

2606 1/2 River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2606 1/2 River Dr, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Charming 1BD, 1BA Jefferson Park House with Private Yard, Balcony, and Parking Spot - Spacious one bedroom home, located within walking distance of Jefferson Park. This home offers all of the comfort and conveniences that you want in the Highlands. Hardwood flooring found throughout the home, with an updated bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom with an abundance of windows that allow natural sunlight to fill the space. Schedule a showing at Keyrenterdenver.com.

MORE INFORMATION ON HIGHLANDS/JEFFERSON PARK AREA:

https://www.denver.org/about-denver/neighborhood-guides/highlands/

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly water fee, paid with rent.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Photographer/ Agent: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE3968341)

