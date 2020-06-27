All apartments in Denver
2601 S. Lowell BLVD.

2601 South Lowell Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2601 South Lowell Boulevard, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pet friendly
Just finished remodel 1561 sqft ranch in Harvey Park! Available October 5, 2019 - Welcome home to your newly renovated Rancher in Harvey Park! Presented by Jaris Realty, Inc. Call today for your private showing 303-835-0041.

Great Harvey Park location just south of the park by less than a mile! Updates just completed on this 1561 square foot ranch floor plan. As you enter the home the formal living room will greet you with hardwood floors to the original part of the home. The wood floors continue through the hallway to the full bath and the 2 original bedrooms. Back down the hallway you will enter the heart of the home in the newly renovated kitchen which leads to the rear family room or the master bedroom wing. Just off the master bedroom you will find a walk in closet with a half bath and the laundry area. The rear family room just off of the kitchen provides access to the huge corner lot fenced back yard for the kids to play or entertain on the weekends. 12 month lease minimum, off street parking, swamp cooler, NO Pets preferred but owners will consider a small dog with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Section 8 housing not accepted..

Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing of this home 303-835-0041

Professionally Managed by Jaris Realty, Inc.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3294333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have any available units?
2601 S. Lowell BLVD. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have?
Some of 2601 S. Lowell BLVD.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. currently offering any rent specials?
2601 S. Lowell BLVD. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. is pet friendly.
Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. offer parking?
Yes, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. offers parking.
Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have a pool?
No, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. does not have a pool.
Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have accessible units?
No, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 S. Lowell BLVD. does not have units with dishwashers.

