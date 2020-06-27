2601 S. Lowell BLVD.

Amenities

Just finished remodel 1561 sqft ranch in Harvey Park! Available October 5, 2019 - Welcome home to your newly renovated Rancher in Harvey Park! Presented by Jaris Realty, Inc. Call today for your private showing 303-835-0041.



Great Harvey Park location just south of the park by less than a mile! Updates just completed on this 1561 square foot ranch floor plan. As you enter the home the formal living room will greet you with hardwood floors to the original part of the home. The wood floors continue through the hallway to the full bath and the 2 original bedrooms. Back down the hallway you will enter the heart of the home in the newly renovated kitchen which leads to the rear family room or the master bedroom wing. Just off the master bedroom you will find a walk in closet with a half bath and the laundry area. The rear family room just off of the kitchen provides access to the huge corner lot fenced back yard for the kids to play or entertain on the weekends. 12 month lease minimum, off street parking, swamp cooler, NO Pets preferred but owners will consider a small dog with a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee. Section 8 housing not accepted..



Call Jaris Realty Inc. today for your private showing of this home 303-835-0041



Professionally Managed by Jaris Realty, Inc.



No Cats Allowed



