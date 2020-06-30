2591 S Grove St

Amenities

Video & app: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1585053706



Available 4/1/20: quaint 3 bed with loft & 1 bath home across the street from All Saints School. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and hardwood floors. HE front load washer/dryer, loft bedroom with skylights, fenced yard and workshop/storage space. Please note, this home has a garage but it has been converted into a workshop and it will NOT fit a car - however it can be used to store a motorcyle or jet-ski.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,750+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Pets negotiable with additional fee - no aggressive pets. Sorry - no smoking.



For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.



Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.