2591 S Grove St
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

2591 S Grove St

2591 South Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

2591 South Grove Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Video & app: http://woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1585053706

Available 4/1/20: quaint 3 bed with loft & 1 bath home across the street from All Saints School. Gorgeous kitchen with lots of counter & cabinet space, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and hardwood floors. HE front load washer/dryer, loft bedroom with skylights, fenced yard and workshop/storage space. Please note, this home has a garage but it has been converted into a workshop and it will NOT fit a car - however it can be used to store a motorcyle or jet-ski.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $4,750+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass a criminal background check. Pets negotiable with additional fee - no aggressive pets. Sorry - no smoking.

For showings call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 S Grove St have any available units?
2591 S Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 S Grove St have?
Some of 2591 S Grove St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 S Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
2591 S Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 S Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 S Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 2591 S Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 2591 S Grove St offers parking.
Does 2591 S Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2591 S Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 S Grove St have a pool?
No, 2591 S Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 2591 S Grove St have accessible units?
No, 2591 S Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 S Grove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 S Grove St has units with dishwashers.

