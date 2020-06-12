2585 S Meade St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/16/19 ** Move to Meade ** Mid-Mod 2 Bedroom** - Property Id: 148050



Make this stylish mid-century modern house your new home! This Cliff May designed home is located in desirable Harvey Park. When you walk into this gem you will be welcomed by a sunny open layout living room, kitchen, and dining - perfect for entertaining. Your new home has hardwood throughout, 2 nice bedrooms, and a light-filled bath. This home has new central air conditioning and furnace to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. When the snow falls, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Your new home has an enclosed back yard with a large covered patio for gatherings, and room for your pup to frolic and play. You have a carport to shade your car in summer and keep it covered in winter, which also offers additional storage or a small workshop.



But wait there's more:

About 10 minute walk to Harvey Park or Loretto Heights Park

Easy access to Hampden/285 and Light Rail

Quiet neighborhood

Washer & Dryer in unit



