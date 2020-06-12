All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2585 S Meade St

2585 South Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

2585 South Meade Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/16/19 ** Move to Meade ** Mid-Mod 2 Bedroom** - Property Id: 148050

Make this stylish mid-century modern house your new home! This Cliff May designed home is located in desirable Harvey Park. When you walk into this gem you will be welcomed by a sunny open layout living room, kitchen, and dining - perfect for entertaining. Your new home has hardwood throughout, 2 nice bedrooms, and a light-filled bath. This home has new central air conditioning and furnace to stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter. When the snow falls, cozy up to the wood burning fireplace. Your new home has an enclosed back yard with a large covered patio for gatherings, and room for your pup to frolic and play. You have a carport to shade your car in summer and keep it covered in winter, which also offers additional storage or a small workshop.

But wait there's more:
About 10 minute walk to Harvey Park or Loretto Heights Park
Easy access to Hampden/285 and Light Rail
Quiet neighborhood
Washer & Dryer in unit

CALL TODAY BEFORE THIS AMAZING HOME IS GONE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148050p
Property Id 148050

(RLNE5097348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 S Meade St have any available units?
2585 S Meade St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 S Meade St have?
Some of 2585 S Meade St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 S Meade St currently offering any rent specials?
2585 S Meade St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 S Meade St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2585 S Meade St is pet friendly.
Does 2585 S Meade St offer parking?
Yes, 2585 S Meade St offers parking.
Does 2585 S Meade St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2585 S Meade St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 S Meade St have a pool?
No, 2585 S Meade St does not have a pool.
Does 2585 S Meade St have accessible units?
No, 2585 S Meade St does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 S Meade St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2585 S Meade St has units with dishwashers.
