Denver, CO
2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM

2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210

2585 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

2585 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath detached home for lease, on the south side of Denver's University neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to dozens of restaurants and shops around the University of Denver, or strolling through the quiet neighborhood to Porter Adventist Hospital complex, several parks, and more restaurants along S. Downing St.

This 1940's ranch home features large mature shade trees and landscaping, and a covered front porch. The home opens to a lovely living room, complete with original hardwood floors, a charming gas fireplace, and large windows for tons of natural light.

Two bedrooms on the main floor flank the full bathroom, each of which have newer carpet. An updated kitchen and dining room round out the main floor.

Downstairs, the recently remodeled basement includes a nice second living room, 3rd conforming bedroom, additional half bath, and full size laundry room.

Out back you'll find a nice private patio, opening directly from your dining area. The back yard is fully fenced, with irrigation and professional landscaping included. Detached 1-car garage fits small SUV or car, or makes a nice workout area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have any available units?
2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have?
Some of 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 currently offering any rent specials?
2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 is pet friendly.
Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 offer parking?
Yes, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 offers parking.
Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have a pool?
No, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 does not have a pool.
Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have accessible units?
No, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210 has units with dishwashers.
