2585 S. Gilpin St. Denver cO 80210

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath detached home for lease, on the south side of Denver's University neighborhood. Spend your summer walking to dozens of restaurants and shops around the University of Denver, or strolling through the quiet neighborhood to Porter Adventist Hospital complex, several parks, and more restaurants along S. Downing St.



This 1940's ranch home features large mature shade trees and landscaping, and a covered front porch. The home opens to a lovely living room, complete with original hardwood floors, a charming gas fireplace, and large windows for tons of natural light.



Two bedrooms on the main floor flank the full bathroom, each of which have newer carpet. An updated kitchen and dining room round out the main floor.



Downstairs, the recently remodeled basement includes a nice second living room, 3rd conforming bedroom, additional half bath, and full size laundry room.



Out back you'll find a nice private patio, opening directly from your dining area. The back yard is fully fenced, with irrigation and professional landscaping included. Detached 1-car garage fits small SUV or car, or makes a nice workout area.