2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage yoga

Modern fully-furnished short term rental studio in one of Denver's coolest urban developments. Stunning high-end finishes throughout, hardwood floors, LED mirrors, Bosch appliances, 10ft ceilings, nest thermostat and light-filled open floor plan. Located in S*Park, a new community where sustainability is incorporated into the development, with access to 20,000 sq. ft private park with outdoor grills, apple orchard, dog run, urban garden, community fire pit and lounge areas. S*Park also boasts an underground heated parking garage with electric hook-ups, greenhouse by Altius Farms and art around every corner. Sharing the space is retail, including Uchi, Lacuna Yoga and Juice Bar. Incredible walk score location; studio is within blocks of endless top rated restaurants and galleries in RiNo and Five Points. Unit comes with a 1 car parking spot in the garage and includes all utilities. 1 month lease minimum.