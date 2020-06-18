All apartments in Denver
2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1
2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1

2550 Lawrence Street · (720) 408-1676
Location

2550 Lawrence Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Modern fully-furnished short term rental studio in one of Denver's coolest urban developments. Stunning high-end finishes throughout, hardwood floors, LED mirrors, Bosch appliances, 10ft ceilings, nest thermostat and light-filled open floor plan. Located in S*Park, a new community where sustainability is incorporated into the development, with access to 20,000 sq. ft private park with outdoor grills, apple orchard, dog run, urban garden, community fire pit and lounge areas. S*Park also boasts an underground heated parking garage with electric hook-ups, greenhouse by Altius Farms and art around every corner. Sharing the space is retail, including Uchi, Lacuna Yoga and Juice Bar. Incredible walk score location; studio is within blocks of endless top rated restaurants and galleries in RiNo and Five Points. Unit comes with a 1 car parking spot in the garage and includes all utilities. 1 month lease minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have any available units?
2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have?
Some of 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have a pool?
No, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 Lawrence Street #305 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
