Denver, CO
2548 Syracuse St
Last updated June 25 2019 at 11:15 AM

2548 Syracuse St

2548 Syracuse Street · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Syracuse Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5a2cd904d ---- **Please visit our website at WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current available listings.** 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with 1425 sq ft of living in space located in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton. Upstairs Loft with Balcony can be used as a Study, Play Room or Family Room. Unique Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Oversized Master Suite with huge walk-in closet and 5 piece Bath and private balcony. Large Kitchen that flows into an accommodating Dining Room. 2 Car ?side by side? Garage Splash in the Aviator Pool, grab lunch in the East 29th Ave Town Center, or play at Fred Thomas Park ? all less than 4 blocks away! Close proximity to the East Bridge Town Center, Stanley Marketplace, Light Rail Station, 80 Acre Central Park with playground, sledding hill and soccer fields, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!) and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Bill Roberts/Isabella Bird/High Tech/DSA/DSST Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available August 5th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Tennis Courts Top Denver Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 Syracuse St have any available units?
2548 Syracuse St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 Syracuse St have?
Some of 2548 Syracuse St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 Syracuse St currently offering any rent specials?
2548 Syracuse St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 Syracuse St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2548 Syracuse St is pet friendly.
Does 2548 Syracuse St offer parking?
Yes, 2548 Syracuse St offers parking.
Does 2548 Syracuse St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 Syracuse St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 Syracuse St have a pool?
Yes, 2548 Syracuse St has a pool.
Does 2548 Syracuse St have accessible units?
No, 2548 Syracuse St does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 Syracuse St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 Syracuse St does not have units with dishwashers.

