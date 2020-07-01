2544 S Patton Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and new vinyl plank flooring. Separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted interior. New light fixtures. Double pane windows, extra insulation in walls and ceiling. Fenced yard. 1 Car Carport & driveway parking. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.