All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2544 S Patton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2544 S Patton Court
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:46 PM

2544 S Patton Court

2544 South Patton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2544 South Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Updated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and new vinyl plank flooring. Separate dining room. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Newly painted interior. New light fixtures. Double pane windows, extra insulation in walls and ceiling. Fenced yard. 1 Car Carport & driveway parking. Small dog permitted with $300 Pet Deposit. You will need to go to the following link to register pet/ assisted animal https://www.petscreening.com/referral/KjBnIIggX3nd. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], a Professional Management Company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 S Patton Court have any available units?
2544 S Patton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 S Patton Court have?
Some of 2544 S Patton Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 S Patton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2544 S Patton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 S Patton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 S Patton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2544 S Patton Court offer parking?
Yes, 2544 S Patton Court offers parking.
Does 2544 S Patton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 S Patton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 S Patton Court have a pool?
No, 2544 S Patton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2544 S Patton Court have accessible units?
No, 2544 S Patton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 S Patton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 S Patton Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dayton Crossing
2570 S Dayton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University