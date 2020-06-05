All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2544 Emerson Street

2544 North Emerson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2544 North Emerson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Breathtaking Turn Of The Century Victorian. The Main House Features 3 Bedroom, 3 Baths And A Finished Basement Total Finished Sqft 1884. Stunning Updates In Both Homes Includes Remodeled Kitchens With Slab Granite, Brazilian Cherry Floors, Exposed Brick Walls, Update Baths, Iron Railings And Banisters, 10 Foot Ceilings, 8 Foot Knotty Alder Doors, Coliseum Tile, High End Stainless Appliances, Stucco Exteriors. Stamped Concrete Walk Ways, And Patios. 2-Car Carport With Electric Gate to Alley And Garden Area. Just 1 Block To The Light Rail And Less Than A Half Of A Mile To Downtown Denver. Convenient To Everything Denver Has To Offer.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wf78ZLvyDv3

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2544-emerson-st-denver-co-80205-usa/1e5c0c5a-7610-429e-8b7a-51ce2a304291

(RLNE5068256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Emerson Street have any available units?
2544 Emerson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Emerson Street have?
Some of 2544 Emerson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Emerson Street currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Emerson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Emerson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Emerson Street is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Emerson Street offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Emerson Street offers parking.
Does 2544 Emerson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2544 Emerson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Emerson Street have a pool?
No, 2544 Emerson Street does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Emerson Street have accessible units?
No, 2544 Emerson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Emerson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Emerson Street has units with dishwashers.
