Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:11 PM

2539 W 44th Ave

2539 West 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2539 West 44th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
~3 Bedroom in Sunnyside~ - ACCEPTING PETS!

Three bedrooms. French doors open to a private patio and a large FENCED YARD. Large windows throughout make for a warm and bright environment.

This is a comfortable and convenient home, with a STAINLESS KITCHEN, lot's of CLOSET SPACE, and your own WASHER/DRYER. Nice vinyl hardwood floors and OFF STREET PARKING too!

Walk to coffee shops and restaurants, including Common Grounds coffee house, Buchi Cafe Cubano, and some of Denvers best breakfasts at Sunnys and The Universal.

Rental Terms:
Accepting Dogs & Cats with additional deposit/pet rent
Application fee: $40 (must pass criminal and credit background check)
Resident pays Gas and Electric
12 month lease term
Renters must maintain renters insurance

(RLNE4011273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 W 44th Ave have any available units?
2539 W 44th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 W 44th Ave have?
Some of 2539 W 44th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 W 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2539 W 44th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 W 44th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 W 44th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2539 W 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2539 W 44th Ave offers parking.
Does 2539 W 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 W 44th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 W 44th Ave have a pool?
No, 2539 W 44th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2539 W 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2539 W 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 W 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 W 44th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
