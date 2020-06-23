All apartments in Denver
2520 South King Street

2520 South King Street · No Longer Available
Location

2520 South King Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver has been tastefully remodeled from top to bottom!

Feel completely at ease in this beautiful kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include fresh paint, new windows, a front loading washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and extra long driveway.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large covered back patio, front porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as, Harvey Park, Ruby Hill, South Platte Trail, Bear Creek Park, and Loretto Heights. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Bear Valley Shopping Center, Brentwood Shopping Cir, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285/Hampden, and I-25.

Nearby schools include College View Elementary School, West Denver Prep Middle School, Excel Academy High School, and Abraham Lincoln High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 South King Street have any available units?
2520 South King Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 South King Street have?
Some of 2520 South King Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 South King Street currently offering any rent specials?
2520 South King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 South King Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 South King Street is pet friendly.
Does 2520 South King Street offer parking?
Yes, 2520 South King Street does offer parking.
Does 2520 South King Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 South King Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 South King Street have a pool?
No, 2520 South King Street does not have a pool.
Does 2520 South King Street have accessible units?
No, 2520 South King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 South King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 South King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
