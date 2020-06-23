2520 South King Street

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Denver has been tastefully remodeled from top to bottom!



Feel completely at ease in this beautiful kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include fresh paint, new windows, a front loading washer and dryer in unit, crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage and extra long driveway.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large covered back patio, front porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as, Harvey Park, Ruby Hill, South Platte Trail, Bear Creek Park, and Loretto Heights. Also nearby are King Soopers, Walmart, Bear Valley Shopping Center, Brentwood Shopping Cir, and many more shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 285/Hampden, and I-25.



Nearby schools include College View Elementary School, West Denver Prep Middle School, Excel Academy High School, and Abraham Lincoln High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



