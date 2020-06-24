2511 Alton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome opportunity to live in one of Denver's most sought after neighborhoods. This spacious 3 bed 3 bath house has an upgraded kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. It features a main floor master with his and hers closets. Two upstairs bedroom give just the right amount of space and separation for guests and kids There is a full basement and over size two car garage to accommodate what every you lifestyle needs. This really is a rare gem in the Denver rental market.

