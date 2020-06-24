All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:06 PM

2511 Alton Street

2511 Alton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Alton Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome opportunity to live in one of Denver's most sought after neighborhoods. This spacious 3 bed 3 bath house has an upgraded kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space. It features a main floor master with his and hers closets. Two upstairs bedroom give just the right amount of space and separation for guests and kids There is a full basement and over size two car garage to accommodate what every you lifestyle needs. This really is a rare gem in the Denver rental market.
This lovely single family home sets in a great part of Stapleton close to tails, parks, and easy access to anywhere in the Denver Metro. The home has a large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. There is a main floor master with 5 piece bath. Living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. There is a full basement with washer and dryer as well as an over sized 2 car attached garage. Call text or email today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Alton Street have any available units?
2511 Alton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Alton Street have?
Some of 2511 Alton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Alton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Alton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Alton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Alton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2511 Alton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Alton Street offers parking.
Does 2511 Alton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2511 Alton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Alton Street have a pool?
No, 2511 Alton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Alton Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 Alton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Alton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 Alton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
