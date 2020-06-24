2511 Alton Street

Amenities
This lovely single family home sets in a great part of Stapleton close to tails, parks, and easy access to anywhere in the Denver Metro. The home has a large kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space. There is a main floor master with 5 piece bath. Living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Two nicely sized bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. There is a full basement with washer and dryer as well as an over sized 2 car attached garage. Call text or email today for a private showing.