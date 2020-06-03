2501 West 41st Avenue

Amenities

Please view our 3D tour of the home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xfhmZpQnCCy



This home is located in the highly desirable Sunnyside neighborhood.



Just is just a short walk to popular coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants; such as, Bacon Social, El Jefe, Cherry Bean, Common Grounds, Ernie's Bar & Pizza, and The Monkey Barrel. Only a 5 minute walk from the heart of all the happenings in the LoHi Neighborhood.



You will love this location; in addition, this property has a great large backyard perfect for dogs and the 1,400 SqFt deck is perfect for entertaining. The wine grapes are also all yours to use.



Key features:



- 1,000 SqFt

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- Washer / Dryer (in shared laundry)

- Rent: $1775.00/ mo.

- Lump Utility Fee: $150 / mo. (includes gas/electric/trash/water/yard maintenance)

- Swamp Cooler

- Dogs allowed (no cats)

- $25 / dog monthly fee (2 dog limit)

- Minimum Lease: 12 month

- No Off-Street Parking (but ample street parking)



This home is the upstairs unit in an up/down duplex. The yard and laundry are both shared with the downstairs garden level unit, which has its own entry. The detached garage is not being rented with this unit.



If you're viewing this listing online, please view at Spire Real Estate. com to be sure you are viewing accurate listing information.



