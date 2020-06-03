All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2501 West 41st Avenue

2501 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2501 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
cats allowed
Please view our 3D tour of the home here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xfhmZpQnCCy

This home is located in the highly desirable Sunnyside neighborhood.

Just is just a short walk to popular coffee shops, breweries, and restaurants; such as, Bacon Social, El Jefe, Cherry Bean, Common Grounds, Ernie's Bar & Pizza, and The Monkey Barrel. Only a 5 minute walk from the heart of all the happenings in the LoHi Neighborhood.

You will love this location; in addition, this property has a great large backyard perfect for dogs and the 1,400 SqFt deck is perfect for entertaining. The wine grapes are also all yours to use.

Key features:

- 1,000 SqFt
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Washer / Dryer (in shared laundry)
- Rent: $1775.00/ mo.
- Lump Utility Fee: $150 / mo. (includes gas/electric/trash/water/yard maintenance)
- Swamp Cooler
- Dogs allowed (no cats)
- $25 / dog monthly fee (2 dog limit)
- Minimum Lease: 12 month
- No Off-Street Parking (but ample street parking)

This home is the upstairs unit in an up/down duplex. The yard and laundry are both shared with the downstairs garden level unit, which has its own entry. The detached garage is not being rented with this unit.

If you're viewing this listing online, please view at Spire Real Estate. com to be sure you are viewing accurate listing information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 West 41st Avenue have any available units?
2501 West 41st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 West 41st Avenue have?
Some of 2501 West 41st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 West 41st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2501 West 41st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 West 41st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2501 West 41st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2501 West 41st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2501 West 41st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2501 West 41st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 West 41st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 West 41st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2501 West 41st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2501 West 41st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2501 West 41st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 West 41st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2501 West 41st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

