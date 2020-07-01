All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 20 2020 at 6:29 PM

2500 Magnolia Street

2500 Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Magnolia Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 917 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Four Friends Kitchen, King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Quebec Square, Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Downtown Denver, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-270.

Nearby schools include William Roberts K-8 School, DSST, Montview High School, and Johnson & Wales University.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water and bi-weekly mowing.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Magnolia Street have any available units?
2500 Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Magnolia Street have?
Some of 2500 Magnolia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 Magnolia Street is pet friendly.
Does 2500 Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 2500 Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Magnolia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 2500 Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 2500 Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Magnolia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

