2500 Magnolia Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Denver will welcome you with 917 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, main floor bath, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, and an extra storage shed. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Fred Thomas Park. Also nearby are Four Friends Kitchen, King Soopers, Buffalo Wild Wings, Quebec Square, Denver Zoo, Botanic Gardens, Downtown Denver, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-270.



Nearby schools include William Roberts K-8 School, DSST, Montview High School, and Johnson & Wales University.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water and bi-weekly mowing.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.