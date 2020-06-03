All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 25 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
25 Washington Street
Last updated January 20 2020 at 3:30 PM

25 Washington Street

25 N Washington St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 N Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
This is the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom END UNIT condo in Wash Park you have been looking for. Nice hardwood floors in the living room and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. One of the best deals in this highly sought after area with no compromise of space. Clean and white fixtures. Window coverings installed. Microwave, Range-Oven, Refrigerator included. One assigned parking place off-street and one storage unit. Walk to Wash Park, Cherry Creek or ride your bike along the Cherry Creek Bike Path to downtown! Cat-friendly! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant pays cable, telephone, internet heat and electricity. Credit/background check required. This place will go fast, don't delay, apply today! **Pictures are from an interior unit and are representative of end unit**.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Washington Street have any available units?
25 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 Washington Street have?
Some of 25 Washington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 25 Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Washington Street offers parking.
Does 25 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 25 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St
Denver, CO 80246
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Colewood
3860 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University