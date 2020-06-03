25 Washington Street

Amenities

This is the 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom END UNIT condo in Wash Park you have been looking for. Nice hardwood floors in the living room and tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom. One of the best deals in this highly sought after area with no compromise of space. Clean and white fixtures. Window coverings installed. Microwave, Range-Oven, Refrigerator included. One assigned parking place off-street and one storage unit. Walk to Wash Park, Cherry Creek or ride your bike along the Cherry Creek Bike Path to downtown! Cat-friendly! Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Owner pays for trash, sewer, and water. Tenant pays cable, telephone, internet heat and electricity. Credit/background check required. This place will go fast, don't delay, apply today! **Pictures are from an interior unit and are representative of end unit**.