25 Downing St 2-104

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bed with hardwood + patio in Wash Park - Property Id: 122217



The high ceilings and big windows make this 1 bedroom feel more spacious and light. Hard wood floors (tile in bathroom) and a gas fireplace. Kitchen is updated. There is a large patio that easily fits a table, lounge chairs, a grill and plants. Great for entertaining. Master bedroom has a large closet and washer + dryer. The condo includes your own storage unit and two outside parking spaces in the condo lot. The building offers a fitness room and party room. Close proximity to Wash Park, the Cherry Creek Bike Path, Cherry Creek North as well as downtown and easy I -25 access. I'd consider a very small dog. My last renter lived here for 6 years so it's very comfortable and a great location.

