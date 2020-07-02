All apartments in Denver
2498 W. Argyle Pl.

2498 West Argyle Place · No Longer Available
Location

2498 West Argyle Place, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2498 W. Argyle Pl. Available 11/01/19 Bright and Updated Townhouse in LoHi!!!!! - LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This updated, END UNIT, townhouse is perfectly nestled in the Lower Highlands neighborhood. Modern updates throughout the entire home, including marble counters, stainless steel appliances, fresh bathrooms, spacious bedrooms and hardwood floors, too! The open floor plan allows light to flood into the home for a bright and sunny feel all year round. Washer and Dryer included along with an off street parking spot! Fantastic outdoor patio space with plenty of room to entertain the friends and family! Not to mention, just over a block away are all of the incredible restaurants, shops and parks that the Highlands Neighborhood has to offer. This one will not last long!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals Visit, www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5174055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have any available units?
2498 W. Argyle Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have?
Some of 2498 W. Argyle Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2498 W. Argyle Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2498 W. Argyle Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2498 W. Argyle Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. offers parking.
Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have a pool?
No, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2498 W. Argyle Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2498 W. Argyle Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

