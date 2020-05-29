2475 South Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single Family Residential home has been remodeled with refurbish hardwood floors, New bathroom tiles, Sink, vanity and toilet. Brand new kitchen was painted gray and white modern farm home look including new flooring, granite countertops , sink and all new appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs have hardwood floors throughout, Great natural light makes these 2 rooms bright and clean. The basement area has three rooms that have been newly carpeted and painted. These rooms can be used as bedrooms or additional Rec room, work out, Tv area or storage. The basement walks out to the outdoor patio and garage. The basement also includes a full bath. The backyard has a brick patio and a one car garage and fully fenced in yard. The home is located seven blocks from University of Denver and only four blocks from Evans Avenue. Walking distance to bars, restaurants, liquor stores, gas station , Safeway, parks and Porter Hospital.



