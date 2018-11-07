All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:24 PM

2469 Wolff Street

2469 Wolff Street · No Longer Available
Location

2469 Wolff Street, Denver, CO 80212
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**** FIRST MONTHS RENT IS FREE !!!! ****

*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,550/MONTH !!! ***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 948244.

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,418 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement/. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces.

Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Sloans Lake. Also nearby are Lakeside Amusement Park, Downtown Aquarium, Starbucks, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School, Lake International School, and North High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, electric, gas, yard care, and snow removal.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Wolff Street have any available units?
2469 Wolff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2469 Wolff Street have?
Some of 2469 Wolff Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Wolff Street currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Wolff Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Wolff Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2469 Wolff Street is pet friendly.
Does 2469 Wolff Street offer parking?
Yes, 2469 Wolff Street offers parking.
Does 2469 Wolff Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2469 Wolff Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Wolff Street have a pool?
No, 2469 Wolff Street does not have a pool.
Does 2469 Wolff Street have accessible units?
No, 2469 Wolff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Wolff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2469 Wolff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
