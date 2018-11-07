2469 Wolff Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**** FIRST MONTHS RENT IS FREE !!!! ****



*** CHOOSE A 2 YEAR LEASE FOR $2,550/MONTH !!! ***



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 948244.



This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,418 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, quartz countertops, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement/. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage with 2 additional parking spaces.



Enjoy the beautiful wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Sloans Lake. Also nearby are Lakeside Amusement Park, Downtown Aquarium, Starbucks, King Soopers, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Brown Elementary School, Lake International School, and North High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, electric, gas, yard care, and snow removal.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.