Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

2441 Broadway #201

2441 Broadway · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2441 Broadway, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2441 Broadway #201 · Avail. Jul 2

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
online portal
2441 Broadway #201 Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Downtown Loft with a Reserved Off-street Parking Space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 - 2 year lease!

Stunning Downtown Loft with hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom boasts high ceilings, huge walk in closet with custom built shelving, full bathroom with a double vanity and tiled shower, and stacked washer/dryer. Hallway has powder room and opens up to a huge living room/kitchen/dining room area. The kitchen contains gorgeous granite counter-tops and comes with dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range and built-in microwave. This property has central air-conditioning, a reserved off-street parking space, storage locker in the basement, a locked bike room in the building and access to the roof-top deck. This Downtown loft is perfect for entertaining, located blocks away from Denver's Rino district. With shopping, dining, bars, museums and entertainment right around the corner you could not ask for a better way to experience the Downtown living.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, heat, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.
*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

(RLNE5831149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

