Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage online portal

2441 Broadway #201 Available 07/02/20 Beautiful Downtown Loft with a Reserved Off-street Parking Space! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 - 2 year lease!



Stunning Downtown Loft with hardwood floors throughout. The bedroom boasts high ceilings, huge walk in closet with custom built shelving, full bathroom with a double vanity and tiled shower, and stacked washer/dryer. Hallway has powder room and opens up to a huge living room/kitchen/dining room area. The kitchen contains gorgeous granite counter-tops and comes with dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range and built-in microwave. This property has central air-conditioning, a reserved off-street parking space, storage locker in the basement, a locked bike room in the building and access to the roof-top deck. This Downtown loft is perfect for entertaining, located blocks away from Denver's Rino district. With shopping, dining, bars, museums and entertainment right around the corner you could not ask for a better way to experience the Downtown living.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, heat, and trash removal will be included in rent for an additional $150/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*Pets considered with $250/pet deposit.

*Pet fee: $35/mth for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



(RLNE5831149)