This three bedroom townhome is located in the University Neighborhood. It has laundry in the unit, a fenced in yard, and detached two-car garage. It is just a short drive to Downtown Denver and Wash Park! Tons of dining and shopping nearby as well! NO PETS. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant pays all utilities. If you would like to see this property schedule a showing on our website at www.tedarla.com. Email Rentals@tedarla.com with any questions.