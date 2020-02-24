All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2430 N Vine Street Whittier

2430 North Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

2430 North Vine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3BD+Basement, 2BA, 2 Car Garage - Property Id: 84048

House has been newly renovated. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Granite counter top both kitchen and bath rooms. Brand new washer and dryer, New white oak hardwood floor, New paint, New bathroom vanity, New lightnings, New Furnace and Air conditioning, extended Patio etc. This house has also detached two car garage.
Close to hospitals, downtown and walk to City Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84048
Property Id 84048

(RLNE4614296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have any available units?
2430 N Vine Street Whittier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have?
Some of 2430 N Vine Street Whittier's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 N Vine Street Whittier currently offering any rent specials?
2430 N Vine Street Whittier isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 N Vine Street Whittier pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier is pet friendly.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier offer parking?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does offer parking.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have a pool?
No, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does not have a pool.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have accessible units?
No, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 N Vine Street Whittier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 N Vine Street Whittier has units with dishwashers.
