2411 South High Street

Amenities
Awesome Fully Furnished Townhome w/ Private Office, Unfinished Basement, and 2 Car Garage!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, flexible move in date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted.
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* COMPLETELY FURNISHED w/ brand new furniture including beds
* Separate private office w/ French doors
* Large unfinished basement
* Gorgeous hardwoods and cellular shades
* Huge bathrooms!
* Detached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 2-car garage, street parking in front
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: Yes
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Front and back, back is fenced
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Combined - $150 in winter, $220 in summer
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose / Lindsey Root
