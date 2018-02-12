241 S Monroe St

Amenities
$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS
MOVE IN READY
7 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!
Walk to Cherry Creek shops & restaurants from this exceptional home, with the perfect blend of stylish taste & sophisticated living.
High ceilings, crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, & hardwood floors name just a few of the quality finishes throughout. Flooded with southern exposure sunlight, the floor plan flows from a generously sized formal living & dining rooms to the gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Open to a spacious family room with a gorgeous slate, gas fireplace. Private master suite and second bedroom with private bath upstairs and a stacked, stone fireplace in the recreation room located off the finished lower level, along with 2 additional bedrooms & 480 square foot garage.
DOG FRIENDLY (1 max, 25 pound limit) with Refundable $350 Pet Deposit
Tenants responsible for all utilities, owner providing landscape services. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Executive Gas Range and Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Washer/Dryer.
$4195 Rent/month - $4195 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.