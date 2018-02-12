All apartments in Denver
241 S Monroe St

241 South Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS

MOVE IN READY

7 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!

Walk to Cherry Creek shops & restaurants from this exceptional home, with the perfect blend of stylish taste & sophisticated living.

High ceilings, crown molding, wainscoting, plantation shutters, & hardwood floors name just a few of the quality finishes throughout. Flooded with southern exposure sunlight, the floor plan flows from a generously sized formal living & dining rooms to the gourmet kitchen with slab granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Open to a spacious family room with a gorgeous slate, gas fireplace. Private master suite and second bedroom with private bath upstairs and a stacked, stone fireplace in the recreation room located off the finished lower level, along with 2 additional bedrooms & 480 square foot garage.

DOG FRIENDLY (1 max, 25 pound limit) with Refundable $350 Pet Deposit

Tenants responsible for all utilities, owner providing landscape services. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Executive Gas Range and Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, and Washer/Dryer.

$4195 Rent/month - $4195 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 S Monroe St have any available units?
241 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 S Monroe St have?
Some of 241 S Monroe St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
241 S Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 241 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 241 S Monroe St offers parking.
Does 241 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 S Monroe St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 241 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 241 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 241 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 241 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 S Monroe St has units with dishwashers.

