Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2403 South Saint Paul Street

Location

2403 South Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2403 South Saint Paul Street - Property Id: 302611

$3,400 per month 5 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, beautifully updated home in Observatory Park. Maximum number of adults allowed is 4 (no multiple co-signers). Available July 1, 2020

A minimum credit score of 675 and monthly net income min $8,750. We complete background/criminal check, verify employment/ income and verify credit score(s).

Location, Location, Location!! Quiet interior location, diagonally across from award winning University Park Denver Public Elementary School. Easy access to I-25, Lightrail and Bus. 1.5 blocks to Observatory Park. Freshly painted throughout and very nicely updated. New flooring throughout main level features beautiful light gray wood plank flooring throughout living areas with new porcelain floor and wall tile in the bathrooms.

Kitchen with island, new Kitchenaide dishwasher, Kenmore electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal. Counter top is a beautiful solid slab granite. Washer & Dryer in the basement.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302611
Property Id 302611

(RLNE5865388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have any available units?
2403 South Saint Paul Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have?
Some of 2403 South Saint Paul Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 South Saint Paul Street currently offering any rent specials?
2403 South Saint Paul Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 South Saint Paul Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 South Saint Paul Street is pet friendly.
Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street offer parking?
No, 2403 South Saint Paul Street does not offer parking.
Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 South Saint Paul Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have a pool?
No, 2403 South Saint Paul Street does not have a pool.
Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have accessible units?
No, 2403 South Saint Paul Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 South Saint Paul Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 South Saint Paul Street has units with dishwashers.
