Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2403 South Saint Paul Street - Property Id: 302611



$3,400 per month 5 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms, beautifully updated home in Observatory Park. Maximum number of adults allowed is 4 (no multiple co-signers). Available July 1, 2020



A minimum credit score of 675 and monthly net income min $8,750. We complete background/criminal check, verify employment/ income and verify credit score(s).



Location, Location, Location!! Quiet interior location, diagonally across from award winning University Park Denver Public Elementary School. Easy access to I-25, Lightrail and Bus. 1.5 blocks to Observatory Park. Freshly painted throughout and very nicely updated. New flooring throughout main level features beautiful light gray wood plank flooring throughout living areas with new porcelain floor and wall tile in the bathrooms.



Kitchen with island, new Kitchenaide dishwasher, Kenmore electric stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal. Counter top is a beautiful solid slab granite. Washer & Dryer in the basement.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302611

Property Id 302611



(RLNE5865388)