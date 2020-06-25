2400 E Cherry Creek South Drive #303

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities conference room concierge gym parking garage

1st Class Condo @ One Polo Creek Walk to CC Shopping & Restaurants - Available Now! Remodeled bathrooms, 2 bed 2 bath, Concierge, A/C, W/D, hardwood floors, 2 garage parking spots and a balcony. The building includes a fitness room, conference room for meetings, and entertaining area with catering facility. No Pets, No Smoking Please. Professionally managed by Hayes & Company Inc. Please call between 9am - 6pm 303-841-1225

For other available properties please visit www.vrhayes.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3745746)