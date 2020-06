Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION! Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in one of the ONLY, LARGE 3 bed, 3 bath condos, just ONE BLOCK from the University of Denver campus, with OFF STREET PARKING! Yes, you read that right! This is one VIBRANT neighborhood, full of life and activity. Bike riding, sunset walks, and then end the evening in one of the MANY bars and restaurants, all within a short walk.