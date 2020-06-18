All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2374 S Williams St

2374 South Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

2374 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
Available 07/01/20 Updated Two-bedroom Bungalow blocks from DU - Property Id: 299132

Adorable, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home
This home is located just south of DU on South Williams Street.
Open floor plan with bar into kitchen and Hardwood floors throughout.
Plenty of natural light floods the open living/dining space.
Updated kitchen with stained concrete counters, brand new Samsung refrigerator, new dishwasher and new oven/range
Washer/Dryer in mudroom right off the yard
Beautiful, large yard with new Pergola, built in seating area, built in bar, Large Gas Grill, and two storage sheds.
Plenty of parking in alley space behind house
Walking distance to parks, restaurants, bars and coffee shops
Short walk to DU
Minutes to Pearl Street and Wash Park.
Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail station
Pets accepted -- $300 Non-Refundable deposit
Utilities paid by tenant
Deposit One Month Rent
1 year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299132
Property Id 299132

(RLNE5850609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2374 S Williams St have any available units?
2374 S Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2374 S Williams St have?
Some of 2374 S Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2374 S Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
2374 S Williams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2374 S Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2374 S Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 2374 S Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 2374 S Williams St does offer parking.
Does 2374 S Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2374 S Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2374 S Williams St have a pool?
No, 2374 S Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 2374 S Williams St have accessible units?
No, 2374 S Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 2374 S Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2374 S Williams St has units with dishwashers.
