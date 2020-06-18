2374 S Williams St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking bbq/grill

Available 07/01/20 Updated Two-bedroom Bungalow blocks from DU - Property Id: 299132



Adorable, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home

This home is located just south of DU on South Williams Street.

Open floor plan with bar into kitchen and Hardwood floors throughout.

Plenty of natural light floods the open living/dining space.

Updated kitchen with stained concrete counters, brand new Samsung refrigerator, new dishwasher and new oven/range

Washer/Dryer in mudroom right off the yard

Beautiful, large yard with new Pergola, built in seating area, built in bar, Large Gas Grill, and two storage sheds.

Plenty of parking in alley space behind house

Walking distance to parks, restaurants, bars and coffee shops

Short walk to DU

Minutes to Pearl Street and Wash Park.

Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail station

Pets accepted -- $300 Non-Refundable deposit

Utilities paid by tenant

Deposit One Month Rent

1 year lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299132

