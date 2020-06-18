2374 S Williams St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Updated Two-bedroom Bungalow blocks from DU - Property Id: 299132
Adorable, remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home
This home is located just south of DU on South Williams Street.
Open floor plan with bar into kitchen and Hardwood floors throughout.
Plenty of natural light floods the open living/dining space.
Updated kitchen with stained concrete counters, brand new Samsung refrigerator, new dishwasher and new oven/range
Washer/Dryer in mudroom right off the yard
Beautiful, large yard with new Pergola, built in seating area, built in bar, Large Gas Grill, and two storage sheds.
Plenty of parking in alley space behind house
Walking distance to parks, restaurants, bars and coffee shops
Short walk to DU
Minutes to Pearl Street and Wash Park.
Easy access to I-25 and Light Rail station
Pets accepted -- $300 Non-Refundable deposit
Utilities paid by tenant
Deposit One Month Rent
1 year lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299132
Property Id 299132
(RLNE5850609)