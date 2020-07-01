237 N Logan St

Amenities
Spacious and Charming Duplex - Property Id: 182782
This historic and spacious upper duplex unit offers great character and incredible location central to all of Denver. Features include:
- Oversized and sunny living room with historic fireplace
- Large southern facing dining room
- Upper master with en-suite facilities and walk in closet
- Two large main floor bedrooms
- Main floor bath with historic claw tub and shower
- Powder bath with laundry
- Full kitchen
- Detached two car garage
- Fenced shared yard
Unit upgrades in progress include new paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and new kitchen appliances. Ready for move in starting 12/15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182782
No Pets Allowed
