Home
/
Denver, CO
/
237 N Logan St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

237 N Logan St

237 Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 Logan Street, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Charming Duplex - Property Id: 182782

This historic and spacious upper duplex unit offers great character and incredible location central to all of Denver. Features include:

- Oversized and sunny living room with historic fireplace
- Large southern facing dining room
- Upper master with en-suite facilities and walk in closet
- Two large main floor bedrooms
- Main floor bath with historic claw tub and shower
- Powder bath with laundry
- Full kitchen
- Detached two car garage
- Fenced shared yard

Unit upgrades in progress include new paint throughout, refinished hardwood floors, new carpet, and new kitchen appliances. Ready for move in starting 12/15.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182782
Property Id 182782

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5369563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 N Logan St have any available units?
237 N Logan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 N Logan St have?
Some of 237 N Logan St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 N Logan St currently offering any rent specials?
237 N Logan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 N Logan St pet-friendly?
No, 237 N Logan St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 237 N Logan St offer parking?
Yes, 237 N Logan St offers parking.
Does 237 N Logan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 N Logan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 N Logan St have a pool?
No, 237 N Logan St does not have a pool.
Does 237 N Logan St have accessible units?
No, 237 N Logan St does not have accessible units.
Does 237 N Logan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 N Logan St has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

