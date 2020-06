Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking guest parking internet access

Recently renovated 50s duplex. Cherry Creek North location. moments from shops and mall. Partial Utilities included: Full Xfinity Package with DVR, CenturyLink Gigabit internet to the unit as will as Google WIFI. Water included. On Street permitted parking for each resident on lease plus 2 guest parking passes. No pets allowed. Tenant pays Gas and Electric.

50s Duplex with modern charm located in Cherry Creek North