Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2363 S. York St

2363 South York Street · No Longer Available
Location

2363 South York Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fa07130a1 ---- The Florentine offers spacious studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the heart of the DU neighborhood. Enjoy reserved parking, on-site laundry and air conditioning. Up to 2 cats are allowed; no dogs, please. The Florentine apartments are located just south of the main University of Denver campus, near the Lamont School of Music and the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. It&rsquo;s a short walk to coffee shops and restaurants, including La Belle Rosette, The Pioneer, Crimson & Gold, Thai Basil, and Mustard&rsquo;s Last Stand. And the location affords easy access to I-25, Washington Park and the light rail to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 S. York St have any available units?
2363 S. York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 S. York St have?
Some of 2363 S. York St's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 S. York St currently offering any rent specials?
2363 S. York St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 S. York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2363 S. York St is pet friendly.
Does 2363 S. York St offer parking?
Yes, 2363 S. York St does offer parking.
Does 2363 S. York St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 S. York St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 S. York St have a pool?
No, 2363 S. York St does not have a pool.
Does 2363 S. York St have accessible units?
No, 2363 S. York St does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 S. York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2363 S. York St does not have units with dishwashers.
