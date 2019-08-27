2363 S. York St

Amenities

on-site laundry cats allowed parking coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fa07130a1 ---- The Florentine offers spacious studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the heart of the DU neighborhood. Enjoy reserved parking, on-site laundry and air conditioning. Up to 2 cats are allowed; no dogs, please. The Florentine apartments are located just south of the main University of Denver campus, near the Lamont School of Music and the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. It’s a short walk to coffee shops and restaurants, including La Belle Rosette, The Pioneer, Crimson & Gold, Thai Basil, and Mustard’s Last Stand. And the location affords easy access to I-25, Washington Park and the light rail to downtown.