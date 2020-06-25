All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

2349 Eliot Street

2349 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2349 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
2349 Eliot Street Available 05/06/19 Jefferson Park Mile High Beauty With Stunning Views - This unit brings new meaning to" living large" in 5280. Perched high on Eliot St, maximizing the views. This unit boasts incredible views of the Denver skyline and Rocky Mountains. Finishes include quartz countertops, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and glass mosaic backsplashes. there is a Washer / Dryer in unit and an amazing 410 sqft rooftop deck. Open concept throughout the meticulously designed floorplan. Located just minutes to downtown Denver, LoDo, and LoHi. 2 blocks from sophisticated restaurants and shopping at Jefferson Park Town Center and enjoy easy access to I25. Pull into your off street parking when the day is done.

This 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Luxury home will leave you speechless!
For Move In: $2800 First Month / $2800 Deposit - $35 application fee, per person.

I am happy to get you qualified. Applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No Felonies)
4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

Tenant will be responsible for Gas / Electric, Cable / Internet.

The unit has forced air Heating and Air conditioning and an Attached Garage.

Please Call or Text Christelle @ 720-569-0953 to schedule your showing.
christelle.ford@realatlas.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4818951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

