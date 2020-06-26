All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2345 Clay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2345 Clay Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2345 Clay Street

2345 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Jefferson Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2345 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Jefferson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LoHi, RiNo, Lodo, Sloans and Tennyson district access within minutes and easy access to I-25. 2 Reserved Parking spaces, including detached garage and one gated reserved space. New Appliances (stove microwave dishwasher and fridge). Laundry in unit. Water and heat included in rent. Avg electric-$40. Easy to commute to DTC, walk/ride to downtown for work. 5 Min from I-70 & 6th Ave. Fresh paint and carpet, granite counters, updated bathroom with soaking tub, barbecue and on-site fitness room. Ceiling fans and full-length closets in both bedrooms can fit king comfortably. Hardwood floors, gated entry.

(RLNE4936064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Clay Street have any available units?
2345 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2345 Clay Street have?
Some of 2345 Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 2345 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2345 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 2345 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2345 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2345 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2345 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Solera Apartments
1956 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80202
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Latitude 40
370 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University