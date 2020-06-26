2345 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

LoHi, RiNo, Lodo, Sloans and Tennyson district access within minutes and easy access to I-25. 2 Reserved Parking spaces, including detached garage and one gated reserved space. New Appliances (stove microwave dishwasher and fridge). Laundry in unit. Water and heat included in rent. Avg electric-$40. Easy to commute to DTC, walk/ride to downtown for work. 5 Min from I-70 & 6th Ave. Fresh paint and carpet, granite counters, updated bathroom with soaking tub, barbecue and on-site fitness room. Ceiling fans and full-length closets in both bedrooms can fit king comfortably. Hardwood floors, gated entry.



(RLNE4936064)