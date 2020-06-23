Amenities
2331 Oneida St Available 03/01/19 Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath 1 car garage - This lovely home is availableMarch 1st or earlier. Traditional floor plan, galley kitchen and bath, large fenced hard and just 1 block to Oneida Parkshopping district, w/Esters, shops, dining, yoga and more.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a roomy kitchen leads to the dedicated laundry/mud room to the back yard.
Large concrete patio for entertaining, fenced back yard and 1 car garage finish off this space.
Additional driveway parking and plenty of off-street parking
Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining
1st month and security deposit to move in
Lawn maintenance NOT included
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month
Pets may be allowed. Pleaseinquire
Tenant pays all utilities water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard
This property is currently occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show
(RLNE2996023)