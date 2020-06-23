All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2331 Oneida St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2331 Oneida St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 Oneida St

2331 Oneida Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2331 Oneida Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
2331 Oneida St Available 03/01/19 Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath 1 car garage - This lovely home is availableMarch 1st or earlier. Traditional floor plan, galley kitchen and bath, large fenced hard and just 1 block to Oneida Parkshopping district, w/Esters, shops, dining, yoga and more.
Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a roomy kitchen leads to the dedicated laundry/mud room to the back yard.

Large concrete patio for entertaining, fenced back yard and 1 car garage finish off this space.
Additional driveway parking and plenty of off-street parking
Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining
1st month and security deposit to move in
Lawn maintenance NOT included
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month
Pets may be allowed. Pleaseinquire
Tenant pays all utilities water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard
This property is currently occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show

(RLNE2996023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 Oneida St have any available units?
2331 Oneida St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 Oneida St have?
Some of 2331 Oneida St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 Oneida St currently offering any rent specials?
2331 Oneida St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 Oneida St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 Oneida St is pet friendly.
Does 2331 Oneida St offer parking?
Yes, 2331 Oneida St offers parking.
Does 2331 Oneida St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 Oneida St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 Oneida St have a pool?
No, 2331 Oneida St does not have a pool.
Does 2331 Oneida St have accessible units?
No, 2331 Oneida St does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 Oneida St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 Oneida St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Line 28 at LoHi
1560 Boulder St
Denver, CO 80211
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave
Denver, CO 80204
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University