Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage yoga

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

2331 Oneida St Available 03/01/19 Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath 1 car garage - This lovely home is availableMarch 1st or earlier. Traditional floor plan, galley kitchen and bath, large fenced hard and just 1 block to Oneida Parkshopping district, w/Esters, shops, dining, yoga and more.

Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a roomy kitchen leads to the dedicated laundry/mud room to the back yard.



Large concrete patio for entertaining, fenced back yard and 1 car garage finish off this space.

Additional driveway parking and plenty of off-street parking

Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining

1st month and security deposit to move in

Lawn maintenance NOT included

Application Fee $40 per lease signer

Please NO smokers of ANY kind

Proof of Renters liability insurance coverage required on all properties. This is available through Appfolio for an additional $9.50 per month

Pets may be allowed. Pleaseinquire

Tenant pays all utilities water/sewer/gas/electric and maintains the yard

This property is currently occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show



(RLNE2996023)