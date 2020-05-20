All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

2329 S Keerney St 225

2329 South Kearney Street · No Longer Available
Location

2329 South Kearney Street, Denver, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Unit 225 Available 07/22/19 2329 S Keerney St - Property Id: 126114

Enjoy all of the premium features that our City Square Apartments have to offer! Our apartments for rent near Denver, CO bring a number of comforts and conveniences for a streamlined living experience. Take advantage of our 24-hour fitness room and never miss a workout again. Lift weights and improve your cardio at any time of day! Go for a relaxing swim in our heated pool while enjoying the Colorado sun.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126114
Property Id 126114

(RLNE4925619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have any available units?
2329 S Keerney St 225 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have?
Some of 2329 S Keerney St 225's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 S Keerney St 225 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 S Keerney St 225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 S Keerney St 225 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 S Keerney St 225 is pet friendly.
Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 offer parking?
No, 2329 S Keerney St 225 does not offer parking.
Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 S Keerney St 225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have a pool?
Yes, 2329 S Keerney St 225 has a pool.
Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have accessible units?
No, 2329 S Keerney St 225 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 S Keerney St 225 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 S Keerney St 225 has units with dishwashers.
