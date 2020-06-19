All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2323 W 41st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2323 W 41st Ave
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

2323 W 41st Ave

2323 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2323 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS SUNNY DUPLEX in HIGHLANDS with GARAGE - In the heart of SUNNYSIDE, on a quiet side street! Large windows fill three bedrooms, a large living room, dining area and kitchen with sunshine. A short walk to great Sunnyside coffee shops and restaurants, and even Highlands and LoHi are walkable. Retreat to the large, covered patio on hot days, and no more cleaning off your car in the winter oversized one-car garage! Near the bus line and minutes from I-70.

- STAINLESS kitchen and DISHWASHER (yes dishwasher!).
- Lots of CLOSET SPACE.
- Washer/dryer in unit.
- Large one-car GARAGE with door opener and space for storage.
- Carpet throughout the living area, and tile in the kitchen and dining areas.
- Large backyard with covered patio. Sprinkler system to keep the front lawn full and green.

Although this is a lower unit, it has large, above ground windows, high ceilings and is well insulated for sound from the upstairs unit.

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*12 month lease term
*No Pets
*Tenant pays Gas & Electric
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
*NO DOGS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4547478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 W 41st Ave have any available units?
2323 W 41st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 W 41st Ave have?
Some of 2323 W 41st Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 W 41st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2323 W 41st Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 W 41st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 W 41st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2323 W 41st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2323 W 41st Ave does offer parking.
Does 2323 W 41st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 W 41st Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 W 41st Ave have a pool?
No, 2323 W 41st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2323 W 41st Ave have accessible units?
No, 2323 W 41st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 W 41st Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 W 41st Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge
1855 Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80206
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Chestnut Ridge
3655 S Verbena St
Denver, CO 80237
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street
Denver, CO 80223
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University