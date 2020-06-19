2323 W 41st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

SPACIOUS SUNNY DUPLEX in HIGHLANDS with GARAGE - In the heart of SUNNYSIDE, on a quiet side street! Large windows fill three bedrooms, a large living room, dining area and kitchen with sunshine. A short walk to great Sunnyside coffee shops and restaurants, and even Highlands and LoHi are walkable. Retreat to the large, covered patio on hot days, and no more cleaning off your car in the winter oversized one-car garage! Near the bus line and minutes from I-70.



- STAINLESS kitchen and DISHWASHER (yes dishwasher!).

- Lots of CLOSET SPACE.

- Washer/dryer in unit.

- Large one-car GARAGE with door opener and space for storage.

- Carpet throughout the living area, and tile in the kitchen and dining areas.

- Large backyard with covered patio. Sprinkler system to keep the front lawn full and green.



Although this is a lower unit, it has large, above ground windows, high ceilings and is well insulated for sound from the upstairs unit.



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*12 month lease term

*No Pets

*Tenant pays Gas & Electric

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

*NO DOGS



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4547478)