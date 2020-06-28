232 S Williams St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a quiet established neighborhood in Wash Park next to Country Club. Easy access to Cherry Creek trails and shopping. Within walking distance to Wash Park lakes, activities, dining and Starbucks. Custom wood finishes and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven. Oversize Master Bedroom with a large Walk-in Closet. Bright office with built in cabinets. 2 Bedrooms on the main level, with an additional 2 non-conforming rooms in the basement. Enjoy a bonus room downstairs for storage or exercise room. Large 2 car garage. Rent includes monthly lawn care. For more information call DeAnna at 970-219-9758 (Small dogs considered at an additional fee) MORE PHOTOS TO COME!