Last updated September 27 2019 at 10:09 PM

232 S Williams St

232 South Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

232 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a quiet established neighborhood in Wash Park next to Country Club. Easy access to Cherry Creek trails and shopping. Within walking distance to Wash Park lakes, activities, dining and Starbucks. Custom wood finishes and stainless steel appliances, including a double oven. Oversize Master Bedroom with a large Walk-in Closet. Bright office with built in cabinets. 2 Bedrooms on the main level, with an additional 2 non-conforming rooms in the basement. Enjoy a bonus room downstairs for storage or exercise room. Large 2 car garage. Rent includes monthly lawn care. For more information call DeAnna at 970-219-9758 (Small dogs considered at an additional fee) MORE PHOTOS TO COME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S Williams St have any available units?
232 S Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 S Williams St have?
Some of 232 S Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
232 S Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 S Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 232 S Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 232 S Williams St offers parking.
Does 232 S Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 S Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S Williams St have a pool?
No, 232 S Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 232 S Williams St have accessible units?
No, 232 S Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 S Williams St has units with dishwashers.
