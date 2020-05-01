Amenities

2318 S University Boulevard Available 08/01/19 Elegant Contemporary Town Home with 2 bedrooms/4 baths with Private Elevator Coming in July - Elegant contemporary 4 story town home with 2 bedrooms and 4 baths in the heart of the DU Observatory Park communities. Your private elevator gives you comfortable access to an easy-to-live lifestyle. High-end appointments include Wolf ovens and gas cook top, Bosch dual dishwashers, Sub-Zero refrigerator, walnut cabinetry, Stone counters, all in a custom kitchen joined to the living room and dining room by beautiful walnut floors. This warm area is perfect for entertaining family and friends around a ribbon gas fireplace. This home is per-wired for audio with 8 zones. Master suite is a true retreat with a fireplace and spa-like bathroom. Radiant heated limestone floors, Spanish porcelain tile walls, a waterfall jetted tub with a self-dry feature, dual rain shower heads and romantic lighting. Rooftop deck is perfect with a wine cooler and bar for enjoying the beautiful colorful sun. Visitor Parking available behind the unit! Come see this urban sanctuary today!



No Cats Allowed



