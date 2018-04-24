All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2315 S Gilpin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2315 S Gilpin St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

2315 S Gilpin St

2315 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2315 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss the chance to rent this amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home close to Denver University. Enjoy a walk and a sunset at Harvard Gulch, or take a bike ride around Denver's famous Washington Park. Plenty of restaurants and entertainment options in the neighborhood and easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. This custom home features a private backyard, finished basement, spacious kitchen, fireplace, and master bedroom with a walk in closet.
Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Available for move in 7/15.

Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!

$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Pets negotiable with a deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party
websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 S Gilpin St have any available units?
2315 S Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 S Gilpin St have?
Some of 2315 S Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 S Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
2315 S Gilpin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 S Gilpin St pet-friendly?
No, 2315 S Gilpin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2315 S Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 2315 S Gilpin St does offer parking.
Does 2315 S Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 S Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 S Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 2315 S Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 2315 S Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 2315 S Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 S Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2315 S Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
Cambridge Place
1260 S Bellaire St
Denver, CO 80246
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Loretto Heights
3400 South Lowell Boulevard
Denver, CO 80236
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Z53
5360-5380 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80221
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University