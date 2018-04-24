2315 S Gilpin St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss the chance to rent this amazing 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home close to Denver University. Enjoy a walk and a sunset at Harvard Gulch, or take a bike ride around Denver's famous Washington Park. Plenty of restaurants and entertainment options in the neighborhood and easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. This custom home features a private backyard, finished basement, spacious kitchen, fireplace, and master bedroom with a walk in closet.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Available for move in 7/15.



Contact our leasing office to schedule a showing. VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Pets negotiable with a deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



