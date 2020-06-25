2314 N Broadway

Amenities

COMMERCIAL OFFICE NOT A RESIDENCE



Approximately 1200 SF Work Space on 2nd Floor of building located in the heart of Denver\'s River North Art\'s District (RINO). Includes full bathroom, and full kitchen. Additional contiguous office space may be leased together or separately. Unassigned off-street parking included on a first come first served basis.



Flexible lease terms of 1 to 12 months. Full service gross lease with all utilities (WIFi, high speed data, and Central AC ) included. Convenient to Ball Park, Uptown, Curtis Park, RINO, and downtown in general.



The space includes a full kitchen and full bath. Available as soon at February 15, 2019. Laundry available on premises.



Highlights

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! RINO. Second Floor unit with lots of windows and natural light. Individual identity, signage, etc. Updated, efficient lay-out, and ready for occupancy! Furniture negotiable. Includes dedicated parking space near rear entry. On major buslines (Broadway), but walk or bike to all of Downtown. Possible 1st right of refusal to purchase. Possible live-work.