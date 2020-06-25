All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2314 N Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2314 N Broadway
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

2314 N Broadway

2314 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2314 Broadway, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/413acf9068 ----
COMMERCIAL OFFICE NOT A RESIDENCE

Approximately 1200 SF Work Space on 2nd Floor of building located in the heart of Denver\'s River North Art\'s District (RINO). Includes full bathroom, and full kitchen. Additional contiguous office space may be leased together or separately. Unassigned off-street parking included on a first come first served basis.

Flexible lease terms of 1 to 12 months. Full service gross lease with all utilities (WIFi, high speed data, and Central AC ) included. Convenient to Ball Park, Uptown, Curtis Park, RINO, and downtown in general.

The space includes a full kitchen and full bath. Available as soon at February 15, 2019. Laundry available on premises.

Highlights
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! RINO. Second Floor unit with lots of windows and natural light. Individual identity, signage, etc. Updated, efficient lay-out, and ready for occupancy! Furniture negotiable. Includes dedicated parking space near rear entry. On major buslines (Broadway), but walk or bike to all of Downtown. Possible 1st right of refusal to purchase. Possible live-work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 N Broadway have any available units?
2314 N Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 N Broadway have?
Some of 2314 N Broadway's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
2314 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 2314 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2314 N Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 2314 N Broadway offers parking.
Does 2314 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 2314 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 2314 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 2314 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University